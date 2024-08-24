Valve finally admits it is working on Deadlock, but not much else

For a few months, leaks, including screenshots and videos, about a new game being developed at Valve with the name Deadlock have hit the internet. More recently, Valve apparently decided to expand testing to a lot more people, as SteamDB showed that Deadlock was being played by as many as 44,512 people at once just a few days ago.

A few hours ago, Valve finally, if quietly, admitted that it was indeed working on Deadlock. The reveal came via a public page going live on its Steam service. The teaser store page has a small header image that shows one of the game's hero characters.

The page also has a brief 22-second video that pans down on one of the game's maps, which is an urban street in a gothic-like cityscape. The video has another one of the game's characters, a big and brooding male that looks like a huge detective, just standing there, with some white pigeons on the street. The very end of the video shows some characters in the distance walking around, armed with weapons.

While Valve has now officially acknowledged that it is working on Deadlock, the store page itself does not describe the game itself. The Steam page for the game does state:

Deadlock is in early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Access is currently limited to friend invite via our playtesters.

The page also says the game will need a "64-bit processor and operating system". That's about it.

Based on the leaks and reports from other players who did get picked to test it Deadlock is a multiplayer shooter featuring 6v6 matches and players controlling hero characters.

IGN reports that testers have now been told they can talk about the game openly so we can expect a lot more info on Deadlock to be shown in the weeks and months ahead. A public release for the game has yet to be announced.