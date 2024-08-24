iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, and new AirPods may hit stores on September 20

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up for its fall Apple event, early next month. Earlier, it was reported that Apple might schedule its hardware event a bit sooner this year. This is because Apple likes to announce new iPhones on the second Tuesday of September, which, in 2024, falls on September 10.

The new report also corroborates the same date for the launch event. Furthermore, Gurman notes that after the announcement on September 10, the new devices would go on sale globally on September 20.

The timings are still under wraps, all the details will be revealed once Apple starts sending media invites for the event by the next week or so. It is important to note that these dates aren't official, as Apple hasn't announced anything officially as of yet.

However, we know a lot about the upcoming products from Apple this year, thanks to the various leaks and rumors. The iPhone 16 series is expected to introduce major changes. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be offered in a new "Desert Titanium" color option, with the standard models also getting new color options this year.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to offer faster charging speeds and the thinnest bezels on any smartphone. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro could also get a 5x optical zoom lens, which was previously reserved for the Pro Max models. Apple is also expected to start commencing production of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India.

As for the Apple Watch Series 10, it is expected to feature bigger screens than previous models. It is also rumored that the Watch Series 10 may not offer some health features until next year. Gurman has said that Apple is expected to offer two new models of the AirPods with noise-cancellation features. They will also drop the Lightning port for USB-C.