Valve's invite-only game Deadlock hit over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam this week

Valve's upcoming hero shooter Deadlock has been an open secret for several months until the company finally posted a page for the game on Steam a few days ago. Even though the game has not been officially released, it's gaining more and more players online.

Valve's own Most Played page on Steam shows that Deadlock exceeded over 100,000 concurrent players online this week. Specifically, the game hit a peak of 106,447 players online. At the time of this writing, Deadlock is in 13th place. That's ahead of other free-to-play games on Steam like Path of Exile, Warframe, and Valve's own Team Fortress 2.

Valve is still not making Deadlock available on the Steam service for anyone to download. You still have to be invited by someone who is already playing the game. The huge rise in online players would seem to indicate that more and more invites are being sent out. With the forthcoming Labor Day weekend coming up, Deadlock will likely gain even more players and rise in the Most Played rankings.

As we mentioned, Valve didn't admit that Deadlock existed until late last week, when the Steam page went live. Even with that page going up, it does not mention anything about the game itself. There is a 22-second video that shows one of the game's maps, which ends by showing one of the game's hero characters just standing there, along with some other characters armed with weapons walking in the background.

We do know from previous leaks from gamers that Deadlock, at least in its current form, is a third-person multiplayer shooter in which players control hero characters in 6v6 matches. With over 100,000 players online, we would imagine Valve is getting a ton of info about what works and what doesn't about the game. It would seem that it's just a matter of time before Valve officially launches Deadlock to the general public.