Valve releases SteamOS 3.7.8 with new features for Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S support

Valve's SteamOS 3.7.8 is now out in the Stable Channel. This release adds many improvements and new fixes for the Steam Deck and some other important changes, such as better support for the ASUS ROG Ally, the original Lenovo Legion Go, and the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S. Plus, users can now test SteamOS on other AMD-powered handheld consoles.

Useful new features for the Steam Deck in SteamOS 3.7.8 include the ability to set the charge limit at 80% to prevent battery degradation. This change will help preserve the battery life when the console is always connected or rarely has its battery fully depleted. Also, the operating system now supports frame limiting on screens (internal and external) with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support and the Proteus Byowave controller.

As for other handheld consoles, SteamOS' recovery image now works with the Lenovo Legion Go S. If you want to try SteamOS on another handheld with an AMD processor, you can use the updated recovery image by following the instructions published on the official website.

Other changes in SteamOS 3.7.8 include fixes for issues with hanging controllers and non-working Switch Pro Controller gyros, Bluetooth audio fixes and a new battery level indicator for supported Bluetooth devices, AMD P-State CPU frequency control support, fixes for surround sound, improved compatibility for certain displays (TCL FireTV and Dell VRR-capable monitors), and patches for performance regressions in No Rest for the Wicked.

Finally, Valve updated SteamOS to a newer Arch Linux base, Linux kernel (6.11), the Mesa graphics driver base, Plasma for desktop mode (6.2.5), and more. You can find the complete changelog for SteamOS 3.7.8 in a post on the official Steam website.