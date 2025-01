Legion Go S is the first SteamOS powered third-party handheld gaming PC

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Valve has been preparing to bring the SteamOS operating system that powers the Steam Deck gaming handheld for some time now. Today at CES, the first third-party hardware to ship with SteamOS officially has been revealed to be the Lenovo Legion Go S. The next-gen device is touting AMD's latest Ryzen Z2 chip made for handheld gaming devices, too.

"Featuring cloud saves that mean a seamless transition between PC gaming and handheld, Remote Play that streams games to the device from a PC, full Steam Store and Steam Library access, the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1) Powered by SteamOS is a big step forward in the freedom of choice for gamers who are looking for an OS that is optimized for handheld gaming," says Lenovo in a press release.

In a separate post, Valve said that it will begin testing a version of SteamOS built for third-party handhelds like Legion Go S before the device ships in May. "The team is making updates to ensure it fully supports the Lenovo Legion Go S and provides the same seamless experience customers expect," added the company.

The SteamOS version of Legion Go S will arrive in May 2025, starting at $599.99. However, a Windows-equipped version of the same device will land this month, starting with a $729.99 price tag.

The new Lenovo Legion Go S will come with AMD Ryzen Z2 Go and Z1 Extreme processor options and up to 32GB of 7500MHz LPDDR5X memory. The display will be an eight-inch 16:10 120Hz touchscreen, while a 3-cell 55.5Whr battery will be inside the device, all weighing 730g. Two USB4 ports on top, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a microSD card reader are included too.