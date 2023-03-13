Video filters are officially available for Microsoft Teams for more creativity in meetings

Neowin · with 5 comments

Video filters for Microsoft Team

Some Microsoft Teams members who jump on a video call will soon have some new ways to express themselves with their fellow meeting attendees. Today, Microsoft announced that is rolling out video filters for Teams, and they go a step up beyond just adding a nice background of a tropical beach.

Here's how Microsoft describes the new feature:

The filters enable participants in Teams Meetings to augment their video stream with visual effects ranging from animated frames to styles changing the video’s hue. You can apply these filters even before you join a meeting from the lobby.

Microsoft adds that this new feature will be put in place with a first-party app called Custom Filters. Tenant Admin Center users can choose to enable or disable this feature if they feel the filters won't fit in their Team meetings.

At the moment, the video filters feature is only available for Teams users on the PC desktop. There's no word on when or if it might be added to mobile or other Teams platforms. Also, this feature is not available for EDU Teams customers.

Report a problem with article
Screenshot of Diablo iv
Next Article

Sorry, Blizzard's Diablo IV isn't going to be added to Xbox Game Pass
Screenshots of the new One Outlook app
Previous Article

The new Outlook client will roll out to more users in April but they still have a choice

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

5 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement