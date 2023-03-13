The new Outlook client will roll out to more users in April but they still have a choice

It's been almost 10 months since Microsoft first announced its new One Outlook client would start testing for members of the Office Insiders program. Now, it looks like the revamp of the email client will finally escape the testing phase and be made available to some more users.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap shows that Outlook for Windows users who have a Microsoft 365 subscription on the Current Channel will see a toggle in April to try out the preview of the new Outlook for Windows. Michael Reinders on Twitter posted up a note from Microsoft expanding that info, with Microsoft saying the toggle should be available for all Current Channel owners by late April.

The note emphasizes that Microsoft 365 customers won't be forced to switch to the new Outlook, at least not yet. It will be available first for personal Microsoft accounts along with Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

The new One Outlook for Windows will allow for better integration with Microsoft Teams, along with revamps to its Calendar features, a way for Outlook to automatically pin an important email to the top, and lots more. Eventually, this app will completely replace the current Outlook app, but it looks like Microsoft wants some more feedback from Current Channel users who use the toggle to make the switch to the new app.