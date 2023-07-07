Vivaldi browser picked as the default browser in the Mercedes CLE Coupé

Vivaldi has announced that its web browser is available in the new Mercedes CLE Coupé as the default choice. This is not the first Mercedes that the browser is available in, it previously came to the company’s E-class vehicles.

Vivaldi claims that its web browser is the first one for Android Automotive OS and delivers popular browser features such as Notes, a built-in ad blocker and tracker protection, and encrypted sync.

Commenting on the news, Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner said:

“With the Vivaldi browser in Mercedes cars, we aim to give people a more personal and intuitive browsing experience by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day.” “It’s very encouraging to see that the automobile industry recognizes the value of browsing and supports our vision to provide people with Vivaldi on-the-go. Together, we are transforming the car into another extension of our online lives.”

The Vivaldi browser in the Mercedes CLE Coupé is enabled by the Android Automotive operating system that the car includes. Android Automotive is a full OS and platform for in-vehicle hardware and isn’t to be confused with Android Auto which lets you experience in-vehicle infotainment from your Android phone or a compatible in-vehicle screen via USB.

The Mercedes CLE Coupé is just the latest vehicle to run Vivaldi, other cars that have access to the browser include the Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Austral, select Audi models, and the Mercedes E-Class.

According to Vivaldi’s website, the vehicle version of Vivaldi is capable of playing videos, streaming music, and playing games, just like the desktop and mobile versions. Thanks to the sync feature, you’ll be able to leave your computer desk and resume whatever you were doing on your phone or in your car.

The Vivaldi browser is just one of the components of the in-vehicle infotainment system. If you want to learn more about what you get, check out Mercedes' press release.