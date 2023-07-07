You may regret missing this insane AMD RX 6650 XT deal, the best 1080p gaming graphics card

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards, processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been.

For example, Samsung has dropped the prices of its very popular, in-demand PCIe 4.0 drives, like the 980 Pro and 990 Pro to levels we have never seen before. Grab a couple if you haven't already and were looking at some great NVMe SSD options.

This article though is about graphics cards, specifically the RX 6650 XT, which is by far the best value 1080p gaming GPUs currently and is on sale for as low as just $210 (buying links below) making it absolutely incredible value. We already covered the high-end stuff like the 7900 XT or the XTX which are selling for ~$700 and $900, making them much better value over Nvidia counterparts like the 4070 Ti and 4080.

Bear in mind that while GPU prices have been dropping on last gen AMD RX 6000 cards, the stock is also beginning to dry up as the 6700 XT, which has sold for low as around ~$300 in the recent past, is now beginning to creep up to $350 or more across several models. Hence, if you decide to wait on even better deals, the stocks are likely to run out and you are likely to miss out on an epic deal.

In terms of performance, the RX 6650 XT is just as good as the new RX 7600, that sells for ~$260. And it is close to twice faster than anything Nvidia has around this price range, like the GTX 1660, 1660 SUPER. It is even faster than the RTX 3060 12GB is anything non-ray tracing.

Overall, for just $210, this is an absolutely unmissable deal especially if you are looking for a great 1080p GPU. Get the Radeon RX 6650 XT at the links below. The card is $210 on Newegg and $220 on Amazon:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.