Vivaldi is giving away two Volla Phones that de-Google Android

The alternative web browser company, Vivaldi, is giving away two Volla Phones, specifically the Volla Phone 22. Volla Phones are interesting devices made in Germany with the intention of helping users keep their data private.

While Volla OS is based on Android, it has the Google stuff stripped out. There’s also a Multi-Boot function that lets you install additional operating systems to a memory card and boot them at startup.

Based on a screenshot on the company’s website, this tool supports Volla OS, Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish OS, Droidian, and Manjaro.

Volla OS boasts several privacy features including navigation with offline maps, an alternative app store with tracker warning, detailed privacy settings, encrypted device storage, access to a log-free VPN from hide.me, it comes with verifiable, open-source apps, there’s no cloud dependence, and of course, there are no Google apps pre-installed.

To be in with a chance of winning a Volla Phone 22, you must be in the EU, UK, or EFTA regions. By August 25, you need to leave a comment on the article linked at the top of this article and answer their quiz question which is ‘Where are Volla Phones manufactured?’

If you have been carefully reading this article, you won’t have to look very hard to answer the question to be in with a chance of winning one of the phones. Aside from the privacy-preserving Volla Phones, Vivaldi also took the time to highlight several search engines you can use to boost your privacy.

It suggested using Startpage and DuckDuckGo, which many Neowin readers will probably know about already. It also highlights You.com which is an AI-first search engine that protects your privacy as you search.

It’s worth noting that the Volla Phone is not the only Google-free phone out there, however, Volla OS looks great if you’re into minimalism. You can learn more about Volla Phones on the Volla website.