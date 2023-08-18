Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch with Wear OS 4, Snapdragon W5 chip, and 2GB of RAM

Google is reportedly planning to unveil the next generation of its smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, alongside its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, later this year. The Pixel Watch 2, codenamed "Eos," recently appeared in Google's Play Console device catalog. The listing confirms some key details about the smartwatch's specifications.

According to the Play Console, the Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, an upgrade from the Exynos 9110 processor in the original Pixel Watch. Similar to the first model, it will retain 2GB of RAM.

The smartwatch is expected to have a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 383 x 384 pixels and a screen density of 320 ppi. It is also rumored that Google will switch to a Samsung display instead of BOE.

On the software side, the Pixel Watch 2 will launch with Wear OS 4 based on Android 13. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was the first Wear OS 4 smartwatches.

The Pixel Watch 2 recently received FCC certification, which revealed that the smartwatch will be offered in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It will also come in four different strap options. The Pixel Watch 2 will have a 306 mAh battery, a slight increase over the 294 mAh battery in the original.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also rumored to include an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This could allow for enhanced digital car key and device-to-device communication experiences, like quickly transferring music from the watch to the Pixel Tablet.

The original Pixel Watch had a starting price of $349. Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is priced at $300, Google is expected to keep the original price.

Google has yet to confirm the existence of the Pixel Watch 2 officially. Nevertheless, its appearance in certifications and device catalogs suggests that the launch could be imminent, likely alongside the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Source: 9to5Google