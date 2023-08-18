Missed the Samsung S23 deal? Google gives a chance to grab Pixel 7, 7 Pro (128/256/512 GB)

Over the last few months, we have typically been covering a lot of storage deals, both SSDs as well as hard disks (HDDs), and these include external as well as internal drives, as these parts have typically and frequently dropped in prices, and that sometimes includes others PC parts too like CPUs and GPUs, on some occasions, cell phones too drop in the price.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was seen selling for up to $260 off on its MSRP. In case you missed out on that deal, or you just don't have the budget to spend so much, Google is currently offering its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for a big discount (buying links towards the end of the article).

The Pixel 7 series aren't exactly new as they were launched nearly a year ago, but this is also what makes these phones great deals in terms of value at the moment.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Full High Definition (FHD) display respectively, and maximum 1400-nit brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a 10-120 Hz variable refresh rate. The phones are powered by the Tensor G2 (Titan M2 Security Co-processor). And while the Pixel 7 has 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12 Gigs of it.

You can learn about the full feature set on our dedicated article here or on Google's website.

