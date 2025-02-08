Weekend PC Game Deals: An idling fest, new Choice bundle, anniversary sales, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble this week delivered two game bundles. Up first is the Better with a Friend Co-op Adventures bundle, which carries six games split into two tiers.

For $7, you get Tribes of Midgard, Cat Quest II, and For the King: Deluxe Edition. Going for the full bundle will cost you $10, and add on Risk of Rain Returns, Trine 4, as well as Across the Obelisk.

If you're more of a shooter fan, the Destiny 2 The Story So Far 2025 bundle caries seven pieces of DLC and packs to get you a lot of content. There are four tiers you can go for, starting at $5 and going all the way up to $30.

Aside from the return of regular game bundles, the Humble Store's Choice bundle also landed right on schedule this week. The selection has eight games for you to grab, including headliners Immortals of Aveum and Trepang2.

The latest group of games you can claim are Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe.

Keep in mind that Immortals of Aveum comes in as an EA App key unlike all other titles, which are Steam keys. To get all eight games, it will cost you $12. The next refresh is slated to happen on March 4.

The Epic Games Store's freebie offer dropped two games to claim this week. You can add Beyond Blue and Humankind to your library right now.

Made in partnership with scientific experts, Beyond Blue has you diving deep into the seas to explore and find various deep-sea creatures for a narrative adventure. Meanwhile, Humankind is a 4X entry from Amplitude Studios, letting you take a civilization from Neolithic Era and build it through the ages.

The new Beyond Blue and Humankind giveaways will last until February 13. Next week, F1 Manager 24 will become the next freebie.

Free Events

There are some high-profile games you can try out this weekend without pulling out your wallet.

First up, you can jump into the beta of Monster Hunter Wilds, and all you have to do is click the request access button on its Steam page. Meanwhile, you can try out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 this weekend too. During the trial that's available on Battle.net, you can jump into over 10 multiplayer maps, five modes, and even the Liberty Falls and The Tomb zombie maps.

Lastly, back on Steam, there's a free weekend offer running for Green Hell, the open-world survival crafting adventure with multiplayer support.

Big Deals

The promotions of this weekend include an anniversary sale from 2K, the ongoing idler games festival on Steam, Disney classics, and much more. Here's our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free new year sale has come to an end, but standard weekend specials have returned. Here are a few highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.