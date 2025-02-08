SanDisk 8TB, Crucial 4TB portable external SSDs for Windows/Mac are at lowest prices

Western Digital's SanDisk Extreme Portable 8TB external SSD has dropped to its lowest price of $570 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

While an 8TB external SSD may not be for everyone, it can serve as the perfect option for using an external gaming drive as it is plenty fast for game loads since it is capable of delivering up to 1050 MB/s of sequential read speeds. The write speed is also not too far behind at 1000 MB/s. To deliver these speeds, the SanDisk Extreme uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) interface via USB Type-C. Thus it will also serve as a great media storage option for cameras and general backup.

In terms of durability, the drive packs IP65 water and dust resistance and the company claims that the drive's drop-proof durability is up to 3 meters or nearly 10 feet. SanDisk says the SSD's operating temperature is 0°C to 45°C.

The SSD is compatible with iOS 13+, Android 11+, macOS v.11+, and Windows 10+. Get it at the link below:

SanDisk 8TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE61-8T00-G25: $569.99 (Amazon US)

Meanwhile, Micron is continuing to offer the Crucial X10 Pro 4TB external SSD at the lowest price. The drive is currently the best portable 4TB USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2 drive available at the moment. You can check it in this dedicated article if you think a 4TB SSD is the better fit for you.

