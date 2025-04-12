Weekend PC Game Deals: Showcase offers, Neon bundles, fighting freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We start things off with the sole giveaway that the Epic Games Store began earlier this week. This time, the store began offering PC gamers copies of River City Girls to claim and keep for free.

The beat 'em up experience uses a retro-inspired 16-bit graphics style to tell a tale about two girls attempting to rescue their boyfriends while fighting through a city's worth of enemies. The side-scrolling action game's combat involves combos, counters, throws, and special attacks, alongside weapons and items for dealing even more damage.

Epic Games Store will be giving away River City Girls until April 17, which is when Botanicula will take over as the next freebie.

Humble came through with a fresh game bundle this week too. The Neon Lights collection touts eight games in its three tiers.

For paying $5, you begin with copies of The Red Strings Club, Black Future '88, and Neon Abyss. Going up to the $10 tier adds on two more games: Ghostrunner and RKGK Rakugaki. Paying the full $14 finishes things off with copies of Neon Blood, Showgunners, and ANNO: Mutationem.

The fresh bundle has two weeks left on its counter before going away.

Big Deals

It's a big weekend for Steam, with a massive publisher sale from Raw Fury, discounts from the Triple-I Initiative showcase, and much more. Here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has sales for classics, indie hits, and games with crafting elements this weekend, all without a drop of DRM. Here are some highlights:

