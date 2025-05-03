Microsoft explains why Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs are way better than old Windows 10 ones

It is almost like a weekly thing now that Microsoft tries to persuade users to jump to Windows 11 from 10; and with the upcoming end of support for the latter. These attempts are getting more and more frequent.

For example, last month, Microsoft shared several tips that it felt users upgrading to Windows 11 will appreciate. Following that, around two weeks later, the tech giant also explained briefly about how TPM works and how it helps make Windows 11 more secure than 10.

Likewise, the efforts continue and today, the company has published a new blog post once more highlighting all the benefits of a new Windows 11 PC. This time, the highlight is specifically Surface Copilot+ PCs. The company writes:

On October 14, 2025, Windows 10 PCs will no longer receive feature or security updates, increasing security risks and operational challenges. Now is the time to plan your next move. This is an opportunity to upgrade to modern devices built for today’s security standards, AI capabilities and hybrid work needs. Moving to Windows 11 on new hardware like Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs helps teams work smarter, stay protected and reduce complexity.

Microsoft has also detailed in numbers how Windows 11 Copilot+ PC can help. It notes that workflows can be up to 50% faster than older devices. By older devices, Microsoft means those running Windows 10:

Workflows run up to 50% faster on average compared to older devices. Whether creating content, reviewing documents, or analyzing data, Surface provides the performance to stay productive and competitive.

Alongside that, Microsoft also claims that security incidents also dropped by 62%. That is a very tall claim to make indeed. The tech giant has cited a commissioned study here which provides a bit more detail on it. That report also suggests that features like Secure Boot help reduce firmware attacks by three times.

The company writes:

Organizations using Surface and other devices running Windows 11 Pro have reported a 62% drop in security incidents—reducing risk and supporting peace of mind so teams can focus on growth and innovation.

Finally, Microsoft also says that the speed of deployments went up by around 25%. This ties in with the previous claim about workflow improvement. The tech giant writes:

With deployment reported to be 25% faster, IT teams can get users up and running quickly. Automated updates and precise controls over apps, data and AI settings help ensure a smooth and efficient rollout.

You can find the blog post here on Microsoft's official Tech Community website.

This isn't the first time, though, that Microsoft has recommended getting a new PC. Last month, Microsoft shared ways in which users could deal with their unsupported Windows 10 PC. Hardware partners of Microsoft, like AMD and Dell, seem to be perfectly on-board with the idea too.