Weekend PC Game Deals: Warhammer specials, Batman hits, houses to flip, and more

The Epic Games Store dropped a double giveaway for PC gamers this week, with World War Z: Aftermath and Garden Story coming in for anyone to claim.

For those in the dark from the duo, World War Z: Aftermath is an action-packed four-player cooperative shooter that puts you into missions set around the world to fight the undead. This being the Aftermath edition means you also receive two extra missions, a first-person mode, and more enhancements. Meanwhile, Garden Story is an indie title that combines exploration, combat, and community management aspects, putting you in charge of rebuilding a fallen village.

The double giveaway in the store will be available until February 27. On the same Thursday, a giveaway for Mages of Mystralia will go online.

Over in the bundle front, Humble came forth with the House Flipper & Friends bundle.

As expected by that name, its first tier begins with House Flipper, Train Station Renovation, plus its Germany DLC, as well as the Party Furniture Pack for House Flipper, all for $5. The next tier costs $10 and adds the Hairdresser Simulator plus its Long Hair DLC, Builder Simulator and its VR version, The Tenants and its Pets DLC, as well as the Garden DLC for House Flipper.

The final tier will set you back $15. This comes with Train Yard Builder, Chornobyl Liquidators and its Supporter Pack DLC, as well as the Pets DLC for House Flipper.

The discounts this weekend come from promotions celebrating games made in Quebec, a Deckbuilding Carnival, a Sonic franchise sale, and Batman birthday specials. With all those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

