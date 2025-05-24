Weekend PC Game Deals: Warhammer specials, Witcher anniversaries, and freebie deliveries

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store delivered three freebies this week as a part of its mystery promotion. This turned out to be a pretty massive offer.

Konami's latest release, Deliver At All Costs, turned out to be a day-one freebie on the Epic Games Store. The title is a top-down action game with a fully destructible world where you take the role of a down-on-his-luck courier during the late 1950s. Next, the martial arts brawler Sifu also landed as a freebie, offering its tough but satisfying campaign plus arena levels to keep. Lastly, the indie side scroller Gigapocalypse is here for those wanting even more action.

Outside of the Epic Games Store's freebies, over on Steam, the 4X turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is also free to claim right now. Landing as a part of this year's Warhammer Skulls event, the strategy game has you taking the role of one of the four available factions to build them towards victory.

The Humble Store delivered a single new bundle this week, which turned out to be fully dinosaur-themed.

Aptly titled the Stompy 'n' Chomp Bundle, it carries the games Parkasaurus, Terror of Hemasaurus, and 'I Wani Hug that Gator' in the starting tier for $9. If you want to grab the complete bundle, you can pay $18 to get copies of Amber Isle, Prehistoric Kingdom, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, and Fossilfuel 2 as well.

Big Deals

The massive Warhammer Skulls event has put almost every game from the popular universe on sale. Alongside that, The Witcher anniversary sales, several publisher promotions, and more are currently making this a big weekend for discount hunters.

Here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Aside from its own Warhammer and Witcher specials, the GOG store is also hosting a giveaway, this time for Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War. Here are more highlights to check out from the DRM-free front:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.