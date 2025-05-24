Nvidia confirms RTX 5060 black screens and compatibility issues with certain motherboards

The recent launch of the RTX 5060 was quite controversial, with independent media accusing the company of "rug pulling" its new budget graphics card by launching it during Computex and withholding the review driver. Add to that user discontent about 8GB of video memory (AMD has a few words about that) and multi-frame generation, high prices, and overall, quite a disastrous state of the recent driver releases. Not the way it's meant to be played...

Now, we have yet another issue with the RTX 5060 graphics card. This time, Nvidia confirmed compatibility issues with certain motherboards, which cause black screens on reboot. The company says this happens with "legacy motherboards," and a firmware update is required to resolve the problem. Nvidia published a support page on its official website with detailed steps to perform if your system experiences black screens during reboots.

Nvidia suggests doing one of the following steps to mitigate the issue:

Shut down your computer before turning it on.

Update your motherboard's BIOS to the latest version.

Make sure the motherboard runs in UEFI mode, not Legacy / CSM. If your motherboard does not support UEFI, Nvidia recommends contacting your GPU's customer support, and it will provide the necessary VBIOS update for legacy motherboards.

Boot using integrated graphics or another GPU.

After booting to the desktop, you can download the Nvidia GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool and get your RTX 5060 to the latest firmware with the necessary fixes. This applies to the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5060 Ti. Nvidia adds that the firmware update is only required on systems that exhibit black screen issues on reboots. There is no need to update GPU firmware if your system restarts without issues.

You can find all the details and links to the firmware update tool in a post on the official Nvidia support website.