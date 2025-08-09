WhatsApp finally adds a useful photo feature for Android users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to share motion photos in chats, groups, and channels in the latest beta (version 2.25.22.29) for Android. The feature allows users to send photos that have short bursts of movement and sound.

This is not the first time we've heard about this feature, WABetaInfo reports that it was under development in version 2.25.8.12, but now more beta testers are starting to get it. If you're a beta tester but don't have it yet, it may take a few weeks to roll out for you.

Motion photos are made possible by including a recording of the moments before and after a picture is taken, including the audio. They make for more dynamic content than a static image thanks to the movement and audio which makes it a bit more immersive. It can also help users relive memories more vividly compared to a static photo.

By including the ability to send motion photos right in WhatsApp, it eliminates the need for users to have third-party apps to share this type of content. WABetaInfo says that devices from Samsung (Motion Photo) and Google Pixel (Top Shot/Motion Photos) can already capture this type of content. It also notes that Pixel Pro users may need to temporarily disable the 50MP high-resolution mode to use the Top Shot feature.

When you select a motion photo from the gallery, users will be able to choose to send it in dynamic mode or convert it into a static photo. To do this, you can use the drawing editor to easily convert between motion photo and static. This gives users more control over how they share their content. If you do send it as a motion photo, a small motion icon in the top-left corner of the thumbnail will help recipients identify that the image contains movement and sound.

Source and image via WABetaInfo