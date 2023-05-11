WhatsApp for Android now lets you edit sent text messages — if you're lucky enough

WhatsApp remains undisputed among instant messengers by a large margin. While the Meta-owned messenger enjoys a loyal user base because it gets the basics right, it doesn't shine too bright in terms of features. This is especially true compared to competitors such as Telegram, which offers the life-saving ability to edit messages.

Over the years, WhatsApp has remained unaccommodating when it comes to editing messages, and the best solution is to delete an incorrect or embarrassing message. But the solution is far from discrete and leaves behind crumbs that trumpet the removal of a message. Thankfully, WhatsApp for Android is now getting a better solution in the form of a feature that lets you edit text messages.

With WhatsApp 2.23.10.13 beta, the popular messaging app is gaining the ability to edit text messages sent by you. Support for editing messages on WhatsApp for Android rolled out just a few days after being added to WhatsApp Web beta.

As per WABetaInfo, there is no limit to the number of times you can edit a sent WhatsApp message. However, you will only have a short window of 15 minutes after sending the message to be able to make changes to your messages. The feature appears to be limited to a small set of users and may not appear for everyone immediately.

Source: WABetaInfo

You must sign up for WhatsApp's beta program on the Google Play Store if you wish to try the ability to edit messages after sending them. If you don't see the latest update, you can also download and sideload the most recent APK to see if you are lucky enough to have the feature yet.

Once the feature is live, you will be able to edit messages by long-pressing a message and tapping the three-dot button at the top right corner, where you will see the "Edit" option beside Info and Copy. Lastly, when you edit a message, the message bubble will be updated with a label that reads "edited" to suggest you have made changes.