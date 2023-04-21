Telegram's latest update lets you share entire chat folders

An illustration showing the latest addition to Telegram such as shareable folders

It is time for another feature drop for those using Telegram. The messenger has released another jam-packed update, bringing the ability to share entire chat folders, improved wallpaper management, better bots, improved interfaces, and more. Here are the highlights of Telegram's latest update:

  • Shareable Chat Folders allow inviting anyone to multiple chats with a single tap. Accepting an invite link will instantly join a person to the select chats, groups, and channels. You can generate different invite links with access to specific chats.

    A GIF showing changes in the latest Telegram Update

  • Better Chat Wallpapers now provide the option to set a photo as the chat background and send a message with an offer to use the same wallpaper on the other side of the conversation. Telegram also allows applying a depth effect and blurring the wallpaper.

    A GIF showing changes in the latest Telegram Update

Other improvements include fast scroll support for message attachments, the ability to see a message read time in groups with topics, and UI improvements. For example, the ability to deliver a message when online now requires fewer taps; you can create groups without adding members first; owners of the latest iPhone Pro lineup will spot a neat Dynamic Island animation when scrolling a Telegram profile.

A GIF showing changes in the latest Telegram Update

You can learn more about the update in a post on the official Telegram website.

