Telegram's latest update lets you share entire chat folders

It is time for another feature drop for those using Telegram. The messenger has released another jam-packed update, bringing the ability to share entire chat folders, improved wallpaper management, better bots, improved interfaces, and more. Here are the highlights of Telegram's latest update:

Shareable Chat Folders allow inviting anyone to multiple chats with a single tap. Accepting an invite link will instantly join a person to the select chats, groups, and channels. You can generate different invite links with access to specific chats.

allow inviting anyone to multiple chats with a single tap. Accepting an invite link will instantly join a person to the select chats, groups, and channels. You can generate different invite links with access to specific chats. Better Chat Wallpapers now provide the option to set a photo as the chat background and send a message with an offer to use the same wallpaper on the other side of the conversation. Telegram also allows applying a depth effect and blurring the wallpaper.

Other improvements include fast scroll support for message attachments, the ability to see a message read time in groups with topics, and UI improvements. For example, the ability to deliver a message when online now requires fewer taps; you can create groups without adding members first; owners of the latest iPhone Pro lineup will spot a neat Dynamic Island animation when scrolling a Telegram profile.

You can learn more about the update in a post on the official Telegram website.