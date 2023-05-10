WhatsApp Web Beta app gains the ability to edit sent messages

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has released a new update to the Web beta users which allows users to edit messages after they have been sent.

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit a message after it has been sent. The limit has been placed to ensure messages are not changed long after they have been sent, the intent is to help fix minor errors. The feature is available in both individual and group chats to users.

Currently, the ability to edit messages is restricted to the beta version of the WhatsApp Web app but as per latest reports it should be rolling out to Android and iOS users soon. If you are one of those who have the Web beta app then you can follow the steps below to try out the new feature:

Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp and send a message

Once sent, click on the down arrow at the top-right corner of the message and select 'Edit Message'. This will open a new window allowing you to make changes to the message

Once you are satisfied with the changes click the check mark at the bottom-right corner of the dialog box to save changes.

This should update the message and you will now see an 'Edited' tag visible on the message to denote that the message has been changed.

Currently, there is no message history so once the message is edited, no one can see the original message. You can edit the message multiple times as long as it is within the 15-minute window. The feature is available for beta users on v2.2319.9 and above.

That's not all from WhatsApp as the company recently announced support for WearOS smartwatches and is now testing the new app. Furthermore, the company recently announced new Poll features, forwarding captions and more for the app, and is collaborating with Truecaller to combat telemarking calls. This, however, has not stopped the company from coming under a microscope as just recently users spotted WhatsApp accessing microphone on Android even when the app was not in use.