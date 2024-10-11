Which? warns UK users to keep mobile numbers to avoid security risks

The UK consumer advocacy group Which? has warned Brits to keep their mobile phone numbers active to avoid them being recycled by mobile network providers, which can lead to significant security issues. Which? said that consumers can do this by making a call, sending a text, using data, or doing a top-up at intervals so the numbers don't get cut off.

According to Which? different providers have different deactivation policies. Lebara and 1p Mobile, for example, will cut inactive users off after just three months, while Voxi will give you nine months before it deactivates your number.

While it sounds good that your number will be deactivated if you don't use it, this is not the end of the story. As new customers join the company, the company will start recycling numbers, meaning new customers will get someone else's old phone number and this has led to customers getting unwanted messages.

Where phone numbers are used for two-factor authentication, this recycling of phone numbers also leads to security issues. To help combat this problem, Which? is asking Ofcom to improve the way providers communicate the risks of deactivation. It also wants the regulator to look into the issues the practice is causing for users.

Based on research by Which?, some people had been receiving unwanted calls and messages for up to several years. These were intended for the number's previous owner. It also heard about two cases where debt collection agencies had called the recycled numbers; this suggests people were switching phone numbers to try and escape their debts.

Another person cited by Which? had received many calls and texts on their new number from people trying to buy drugs. One respondent said they were being offered drugs too.

For anyone thinking about swapping numbers anywhere in the world, not just in the UK, it's important to remember the consequences. Especially be careful to make sure you update any two-factor authentications from your old number.

Source: Which?