Ara: History Untold gets a new patch, with a major game update coming in early November

It's been a few weeks since developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft released the PC-exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. Today, Oxide released the latest patch for the game, which concentrates on making a number of game balance changes.

Here is the changelog for the new 1.0.4 patch:

Balance Grain production from Rice has been increased from 50 to 100 Production.

Rice nodes now provide Grain instead of Rice.

Soap is available to be slotted into the last Supply slot for Dwellings.

Codex can be crafted in the Great Hearth, Gathering Hall, Town Center, and City Hall.

General Hospitals now have two Supply slots for Soap and Power.

Fertilizer now costs 500 Production and Production bonuses have been increased.

Unit costs are more consistent throughout the ages.

Herbal medicine costs are increased if you don’t have the ingredients.

Food requirements are now lowered for higher level cities.

Starting locations have been adjusted to favor spawns nearby food.

Grapes no longer spawn in Savannas.

Herbal Medicine wealth acceleration costs have been updated.

Fuel Recipe Changes

Production Cost changed from 1000 units to 500 units.

Production Bonus for the second ingredient changed from 750 units to 500 units. Improvements The Apothecary is now a science domain improvement.

You can now build One Grocer per city, increased from 1 per nation.

You can now build One Inn per city, increased from 1 per nation.

Windmills are updated to be in line with Mills and are now 8 per nation.

The Sawmill can now be unlocked by Engineering, Metallurgy, and Shipbuilding. Techs Research costs for some Techs are updated. Ancient History – lowered by 15

Bronze Age – lowered by 25

Iron Age – lowered by 25

Antiquities – increased by 100

Early Middle Ages – increased by 100

High Medieval Era – no change

Renaissance – increased by 100

Enlightenment – increased by 100

Machine Age – increased by 100

Atomic Age – increased by 100

Information Age – no change

Singularity Age – no change Stability Several conditions which could cause the game to crash have been fixed. Localization Significant updates to improve translations for following languages: German

Korean

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Oxide Games also announced today that it will release another patch, version 1.0.5, next week. It will also reveal some details about the first major game update for Ara: History Untold at the same time with plans to actually release it sometime in early November.