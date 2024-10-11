Get the 34-inch Asus TUF ultrawide monitor for a new all-time low price of $269

Remember when big ultrawide curved monitors cost around $1,000? Not anymore. Now, you can get one for much less if you don't want to get one with an OLED display. Right now, you can buy a 34-inch ultrawide monitor from Asus for a new low price.

At the moment, the 34-inch curved ultrawide Asus TUF Gaming monitor is priced at only $269 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price yet but it's also $100 off its $369 MSRP.

The LCD monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 with an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. It also has a 1500R curvature, ensuring your eyes equidistant to all parts of the monitor. That means not only do you get a more immersive experience when playing PC games, you also have better eye comfort for gaming or even for getting work done.

The monitor also has a solid refresh rate of 165Hz, plus it supports Asus's own Extreme Low Motion Blur technology with a 1ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium, so you can play games with little to no graphical tearing and stuttering. It's also VESA certified for DisplayHDR 400 for a superior high dynamic range experience. Ports on the monitor include two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, and four USB ports.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.