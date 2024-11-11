While Galaxy Z Fold 6 struggles in the US, its special edition is taking off in Korea

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 dropped globally this summer, and right away, people were already talking about a bigger, better version. Fast-forward through months of leaks, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition finally launched in Korea in October. And honestly? This thing’s an upgrade across the board: it’s thinner, lighter, and faster, with larger screens and improved cameras.

According to Android Authority, this Special Edition has been selling out fast. Samsung has made three rounds of sales so far, and every time, they sell out in minutes. The first round was gone in 10 minutes, the second in five, and the third in just six.

Now, there’s still a big mystery—how many of these units are they actually putting up for sale each time? Samsung hasn’t shared those numbers, but Newsis mentioned that the third round had the most units available so far. Either way, these rapid sellouts show that people are all over this Special Edition, even though Samsung’s only releasing it in Korea for now.

So, what’s so special about it? For starters, it’s got bigger displays inside and out, with a slightly wider aspect ratio that makes it feel more like a tablet when it’s open. The cover screen also has a better aspect ratio for easier use when it’s closed. The camera got a major bump, too, with a new 200MP main camera (the regular model has a 50MP camera), making a big difference in sharp, clear photos. Plus, the ultrawide lens now has autofocus, so you’re getting some pro-level shots.

Size-wise, it’s a bit slimmer and a little lighter, though this means no S Pen support, probably to keep it more compact. The Special Edition only comes in a single color, “Black Shadow,” which gives it a sleek, exclusive look.

In terms of performance, it’s maxed out with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so it’s ready for heavy use. It also has Wi-Fi 7, compared to the regular model’s Wi-Fi 6E. And unlike most new Samsung phones, the Special Edition actually comes with a charger and a leather case right in the box—pretty rare these days.