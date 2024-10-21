Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with 200MP camera in South Korea

After several leaks over the past few months, Samsung today officially revealed the new Galaxy Fold Special Edition in its home market, South Korea, and it will be available for order from October 25th.

The new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is the thinnest and lightest device in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Featuring a thickness of 10.6 mm and a weight of 236 g, this Special Edition device is 1.5 mm thinner and 3 g lighter than the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. Also, it is available only in black shadow color, and the device body featuring a striped pattern gives it a modern look.

The main foldable screen now comes with an 8.0-inch display with a 20:18 ratio, which is also the largest screen in the Galaxy Z Fold series. The outer cover screen now comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 ratio, providing a more natural, regular smartphone-like aspect ratio for improved usability. For comparison, the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch display.

Despite the new slim design, for the first time in the Galaxy Z series, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition now features a 200MP main camera. Apart from the new main camera, this new smartphone comes with a 12MP telescope camera, a 10MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 4MP under-display camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition comes standard with 16 GB of memory, 512 GB of storage, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor for great performance and AI experiences.

Apart from the above, this new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone features the same features and specifications of the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone, which has been available in the market for a while.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will be available for order from Samsung.com and the official online stores of T Direct Shop, KT.com, and Uplus.com for 2,789,600 won (approx. $2,035 USD). For customers who buy this Special Edition smartphone by December 31st, Samsung will offer discount coupons for the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.