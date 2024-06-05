Alleged official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 promo surfaces

Recently, the global variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 picked up the FCC certifications, revealing key details about the devices. Although there is more than a month left before their official debut, promotional material for the foldables has seemingly surfaced online.

According to the leaked promos by Slashleaks, the image shows both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6's design and confirms the flat frame design as used in the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus.

The official promo has been listed on Samsung's website for Kazakhstan. However, the promo image is no longer available because, as per the report, the site manager took down the images. Some netizens were quick to keep a copy of the prompt material.

The image shows sharper edges and a flat frame of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. The camera design of both foldables is also visible. As revealed in the previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with larger camera rings, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 will feature the same camera design as its predecessor.

Image via Slashleaks

Notably, the leaked promo shows a speaker grill on the top of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. The display on the Galaxy Z Fold6 has a boxier feel and also has reduced bezels, which goes in line with a previous leak that suggested the same. The corners on the Galaxy Z Fold6 are rounded.

Both phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is expected to come with an upgraded camera setup while the Galaxy Z Fold6 is rumored to come with the same camera and battery specifications.

On the software side, the phones will come with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 on top with some does of Galaxy AI. There are also rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 will come in new color options.