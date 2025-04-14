Windows 10 KB5057589, KB5055674, KB5056474, KB5055769, KB5055768, KB5055770 updates released

Last week, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 under KB5055523/ KB5055528 and KB5055518, KB5055519/ KB5055521/ KB5055547, respectively. Following that, Microsoft also released out-of-band updates under KB5058919 / KB5058922 / KB5058921 for both Windows versions in order to fix a Group Policy-related bug for enterprises.

The tech giant also published Dynamic updates for all supported Windows 11 versions, namely 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. They also apply to Windows Server 2025. You can find them under KB5055671 and KB5056789.

Alongside them, Microsoft has also published dynamic updates for all supported Windows 10 versions as well as for Windows Servers.

Dynamic updates bring improvements to the Windows Recovery in the form of Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) updates, also called Safe OS updates, as well as to the Setup binaries in the form of Setup updates. This time, though, no Setup update has been released.

First, we have the Safe OS or WinRE updates. Microsoft writes:

KB5057589: Windows Recovery Environment update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: April 8, 2025 Summary This update automatically applies Safe OS Dynamic Update (KB5055674) to the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) on a running PC. The update installs improvements to Windows recovery features. .. KB5055674: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: April 8, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE) in Windows 10, version 21H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2. .. KB5055769: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019: April 8, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE) in Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019. .. KB5055768: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016: April 8, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE) in Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016. .. KB5055770: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10: April 9, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE) in Windows 10, version 1507.

After that, we have the lone Setup update:

KB5056474: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: April 8, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 10, version 21H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. In a Tech Community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These updates should be delivered automatically via the Windows Update channel.