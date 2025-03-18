Windows 11 26100.3613 is out with gamepad keyboard, new features for Copilot+ PCs and more

This week started quite busy for Windows Insiders. In addition to two new Monday builds, we have a new release on Tuesday. Windows 11 build 26100.3613 (KB5053656) is now available in the Release Preview, offering testers quite a few changes to try, including new features for Copilot+ PCs and "regular" computers.

Here is what is rolling out gradually:

The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [Live Captions] New! We are enhancing communication on AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs with live captions and real-time translation. This change brings the ability in live captions to translate more than 44 languages into English, including speakers in real-time video calls, recordings and streamed content.

New! On Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, we’re bringing the ability to do real-time translation to Chinese (Simplified). Supported languages include Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech Danish, German, Greek English Spanish, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovene, and Swedish. [Settings] New! With this update, we will gradually make available the Settings homepage for commercial customers on PCs managed by an IT administrator. The feature will show some existing cards relevant to enterprise-managed PCs like “Recommended settings” and “Bluetooth devices” as well as two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards

New! We are rolling out “top cards” under Settings > System > About. These top cards provide an easy way to view your PC’s key specifications—processor, RAM, storage, and GPU—helping you understand your PC’s capabilities at-a-glance.

Fixed: For Japanese users, the name displaying at the top of Settings > Accounts shows First Name Last Name instead of Last Name First Name. [Input] New! We have enabled the Gamepad keyboard layout for the touch keyboard in Windows 11. This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type. This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns.

New! A new experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar.

Fixed: Improved ctfmon.exe reliability, by addressing a system restart which could impact the ability to type.

Fixed: ctfmon.exe may restart when copying data from certain apps. [Voice access] New! Natural Language Commanding in voice access provides users with the flexibility to speak commands naturally, using filler words and synonyms, rather than rigid, predefined commands. Available initially on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

New! We are introducing Chinese support for voice access. You can now use Voice access to navigate, dictate, and interact with Windows using voice commands in Simplified Chinese (zh-cn) and Traditional Chinese (zh-tw).

[Task Manager]New! We are changing the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page. [Widgets] New! Introducing the ability for web developers to easily utilize their existing web content to build dynamic and interactive widgets that can be added to the widgets surfaces in Windows 11. For more information, click here.

New! We’re bringing support for lock screen widgets (previously referred to as “Weather and more”) to devices in the European Economic Area (EEA). You can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. Any widget that supports the small sizing option can be added here. To customize your lock screen widgets, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. [File Explorer] Fixed: The “see more” (…) menu in the File Explorer command bar opens in the wrong direction in some cases. [Remote Desktop] Fixed: Remote Desktop won’t use UDP, only TCP. [Screen orientation] Fixed: Screen may unexpectedly change orientation coming out of sleep on 2-in-1 devices. [Application Installation] Fixed: The MsiCloseHandle API experiences prolonged execution time when handling MSI files containing a large number of files. [Boot menu] Fixed: If an update fails and rolls back, it may result in an extraneous and non-functional boot menu entry. This fix stops devices from newly encountering this. Extra boot entries can be managed in the Boot section of System Configuration (msconfig), if you have encountered this issue already. [Authentication] Fixed: Kerberos authentication fails in certain scenarios when RC4 is used for encryption

Fixed: FIDO Cached Credential Logon may fail in certain cases when device is Hybrid Domain Joined.

Fixed: Opening certain apps after a password change could unexpectedly lead to lockout, if account lockout policy is enabled. [General Reliability] Fixed: An underlying issue may lead to your PC experiencing a bugcheck (blue screen) with PDC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT when resuming from sleep. [Network] Fixed: The description of the virtual NIC doesn’t display correctly in Network Connections (ncpa.cpl), showing garbage characters. [Color Profile] Fixed: Under Settings > System > Display > Color Management, it might not display the expected color profile list for the selected monitor. [Color Profile] Fixed: The color profile settings may not be applied after resuming from sleep. [Deprecation] Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are now deprecated and being removed.

We are removing the Location History feature, an API used by Cortana to access 24 hours of device history when location was enabled. With the removal of the Location History feature, location data will no longer be saved locally, and the corresponding settings are also being removed from Settings > Privacy & security > Location page.

And here is what is available to all right here, right now:

[ Display Kernel ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting High Dynamic Range (HDR) content playback on Dolby Vision capable displays, where users may see regular HDR instead of Dolby Vision, missing specific content indicators.

[ TULIP ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where window captions may be truncated on an ANSI window.

[ PowerShell ] Fixed: This update resolves an issue where critical PowerShell modules required for device configuration were not executed under Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies.

[ OOBE ] Fixed: Addresses an issue that prevents the ESP from running every time a new user logs onto the device even when configured by policy.

[ Cryptography ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue affecting Credential Roaming resulting in certificates and keys not being roamed into Active Directory and not being made available users' machines.

[ File Systems (Filters) ] Fixed: This update resolves an issue for users with profiles redirected to a network Virtual Hard Disk (VHD or VHDX), where a specific failure could lead to a system crash.

] Fixed: This update resolves an issue for users with profiles redirected to a network Virtual Hard Disk (VHD or VHDX), where a specific failure could lead to a system crash. [Graphics] Fixed an issue where certain 3rd party apps could cause a Settings crash from the graphics settings page.

