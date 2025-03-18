Microsoft is testing a new way to organize apps and create folders in the Start menu

The latest Windows 11 preview builds from the Dev and Beta channels delivered some welcome changes for different parts of the operating system, plus a few unannounced improvements. One of those improvements lies within the Settings app to help users better understand their PC hardware capabilities. Another change will help you keep the Start menu neat and organized.

In Windows 11 builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090, Microsoft implemented a new method to move apps around and create new folders. You can right-click a pinned app and select "Move left" or "Move right." Of course, you can always drag an app with your mouse or finger, but this method sometimes behaves a bit unreliable, so a simple move left and right command will help in this regard.

In addition to moving apps around, the updated Start menu makes Start menu folders more apparent. In the Stable build, creating a folder in the Start menu requires dragging one app onto another. With the latest preview update, you can right-click an app and select the option to create a new folder or move the program to an existing one.

Microsoft has not mentioned all those improvements in release notes, but you can force-enable them with the ViVeTool app, assuming you are already on build 26120.3576 or 22625.5090:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Launch Command Prompt as administrator. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:50472543,50472600 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

The new commands join other improvements that Microsoft is currently preparing for the Start menu. They include new layouts for the "All apps" list, the ability to launch Snap groups from the Start menu, and more.

Credit for the feature ID goes to @phantomofearth on X