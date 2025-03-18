Nvidia 572.83 driver has more fixes for RTX 50 series black screens and overclocking issues

Nvidia has a new graphics driver for download, and it's packed full of support for upcoming games, DLSS 4 in more games, ongoing bug fixes for the RTX 50 series graphics cards, and more.

The upcoming The Sims rival inZOI is receiving day-one support with the driver. Interestingly, players will find an experimental 'Nvidia ACE autonomous game characters' setting in-game, letting its NPCs turn "smart" using "higher levels of artificial intelligence."

Meanwhile, Nvidia DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support has been added to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Half-Life 2 RTX Demo, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Moreover, GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti notebooks also have official driver support in this version.

RTX 50 series users facing issues with black screens and resetting overclock issues will also want to try and upgrade to this driver.

Here are all the fixed issues in version 572.83:

[GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]

[GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]

Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]

PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]

[VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]

[Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]

Open issues Nvidia is still working on are the following:

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]

Forza Horizon 5 lights flicker at night time [5038335]

[RTX 50 series] Red Dead Redemption 2 crashes shortly after starting a game in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode [5137042]

[RTX 50 series] Display may show black screen when selecting DLDSR resolution [5144768]

[RTX 50 series] Starfield may disaplay dithering/banding artifacts while in the menu screen [5121715]

[RTX 50 series] NVIDIA Control Panel setting "Perform scaling on" missing "GPU" option when connected to a monitor in DSC mode [5156168]

[RTX 50 series] Colors may appear slightly saturated in games when in game-resolution is below native resolution of monitor and display scaling is set to 100% [5158681]

[RTX 50 series] Varjo Aero VR headset may fail to establish connection [5117518]

The Nvidia 572.83 driver is now available for download in the Nvidia app and GeForce Experience. Standalone links can be found here, and here are the official release notes (PDF).