Windows 11 Beta build 22635.5235 is here with File Explorer tweaks, Settings fixes, and more

Microsoft is kicking off a new week by releasing a fresh build for Windows 11 version 23H2 insiders in the Beta Channel. Build 22635.5235 (KB5055615) is a rather small release that only contains general improvements, small visibility improvements of keyboard focus elements in File Explorer, and a fix for the Settings app hanging in the Accounts section.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [File Explorer] Made some slight adjustments to improve visibility of keyboard focus of elements in the Open and Save dialog navigation buttons. The border is darker now. [Settings] Fixed an issue which could cause Settings to hang when adjusting “If you’ve been away, when should Window require you to sign in again?” under Accounts > Sign-in Options.

Known issues include the following:

[Start menu] The following are known issues for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu: When right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

You can find the announcement post here.