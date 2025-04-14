EA announces Star Wars Zero Company, an XCOM-like strategy game by Respawn and Bit Reactor

The next Star Wars universe-set game coming out from EA will be a strategy experience. Officially announced today with the title Star Wars Zero Company, the game is getting a complete reveal next week during Celebration. However, there are some details on the development studios and their direction. Check out the newly shared key art above.

Described as a "single-player turn-based tactics game," the title is being developed by Bit Reactor while Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games are collaborating. "Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy," says the announcement.

The characters seen in the above key art piece are said to be "just a few members of the elite squad under your command."

EA originally talked about the project back in 2022, when Respawn was put in charge of making three games set in a galaxy far, far away. Two of them were in-house games (Star Wars Jedi Survivor and an unannounced FPS), while the third, which turned out to be this project, was a publishing collaboration with Bit Reactor. No more information had been shared about the mystery game until today.

Bit Reactor is a strategy-focused studio set up by Firaxis Games veteran Greg Foertsch. Star Wars Zero Company is slated to be its debut game. The team is said to be made up of developers who have previously worked on XCOM, Civilization, Gears of War, and Elders Scrolls Online.

EA is preparing to give a full unveiling of Star Wars Zero Company at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event in Japan. The live panel is set to kick off on April 19. The game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5