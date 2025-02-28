Windows 11 Canary build 27802 is out with a new battery indicator and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build in the Canary Channel. Build 27802 landed with a new battery indicator, taskbar improvements, and various fixes. Here is what is new:
What’s new with Build 27802
Improving the battery iconography in Windows 11
Introducing new and improved battery icons in Windows 11! These icons have been designed to communicate the battery status of your PC with just a quick glance. Key changes include colored icons to indicate charging states, simplified overlays that don’t block the progress bar, and an option to turn on battery percentage.
When your battery icon is green, this shows that your PC is charging and in a good state. A yellow battery icon will let you know that your PC using battery in energy saving mode – this automatically happens when your battery is less than or equal to 20% to preserve power. When the battery icon is red, you have a critically low battery and should plug in your PC as soon as possible. You will see these new battery icons on the taskbar in the system tray, in the quick settings flyout, and in Settings. The new battery icons will begin showing on the Lock screen in a future flight.
As always, your PC’s battery status and more will also be available to you when you hover over the battery icon in the system tray and under Settings > System > Power & battery where you can also adjust the battery level percentage in which energy saver mode kicks on for your PC.
Along with the updates to the battery icon, we are also introducing the ability to show your battery percentage next to the battery icon in the system tray – a highly requested feature by Insiders and customers. To enable this, go to Settings > Power & battery and toggle on the “Battery Percentage” setting.
Other changes and improvements include the following:
[Taskbar & System Tray]
- We are rolling out the ability to share files directly from the jump lists on the taskbar, which appears when you right-click on an app with a jump list like Notepad the taskbar.
[Spotlight on the desktop]
- We’re beginning to roll out some changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon interaction model for Windows Insiders. You can now quickly and easily discover more information about your background image by simply hovering over or clicking on the “Learn about this picture” icon on your desktop.
Fixes
[General]
- We fixed the issue causing Insiders to see an error trying to install Build 27788 (0x8007000d) along with a failed .NET update (0x80073712). This issue should not occur with Build 27798.
[File Explorer]
- Fixed an issue where if you opened a File Explorer window and minimized it, it might not be rendered correctly when you restore it.
[Taskbar & System Tray]
- Fixed an issue when using multiple monitors, where the distance between the date and time and edge of the screen wasn’t consistent.
[Input]
- Fixed an issue where if you were using a non-default mouse color (enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch), it may unexpectedly revert back to white when you encountered a UAC dialog.
[Lock Screen]
- Fixed an issue which was causing the login screen to crash when clicking the “sign-in options” link for some Insiders.
[Administrator Protection]
- Fixed a rare issue when Administrator Protection was enabled, which could cause you to see a resource loader cache error loading the MUI file on sign in.
- Removed extraneous space between Dynamic Lock and Administrator Protection under Account Protection in Windows Security.
- Fixed an issue where Administrator Protection wasn’t showing in the results if you searched from the taskbar.
[Audio]
- Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to not be able to hear audio in the last couple builds due to a background audio crash.
[Remote Desktop]
- Fixed an issue in the last two Canary Channel builds where if you used remote desktop to connect to your PC and then tried to sign into the computer locally, it would sit at a black screen.
[Other]
- Fixed an underlying issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with WIN32K_CRITICAL_FAILURE in recent builds.
- Fixed an underlying issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE in recent builds.
- Fixed an issue where SFC /scannow is showing errors every time it was run.
And here is the list of known bugs:
[General]
- [IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.
[Gaming]
- [NEW] Some popular games like Roblox may cause a bugcheck (green screen) on this build. We’re working on a fix for the next Canary Channel flight. You can pause updates and skip taking this build until we release a new build with the fix.
[Printing]
- [NEW] Printing from some apps may cause a bugcheck (green screen).
[Power and Battery]
- [NEW] The colors in the new battery icon aren’t displayed correctly when you have your mode in Personalization > Colors set to certain options with Custom.
[Search]
- [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing the search window to be blank for some Insiders recently when searching from the taskbar, due to a background crash.
[Hyper-V]
- We’re investigating reports where Hyper-V, and other features which rely on Hyper-V (such as WSL) don’t work properly.
You can find the official announcement post here.
1 Comment - Add comment