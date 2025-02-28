Windows 11 KB5052089 beta fixes Start menu, File Explorer, OneDrive bugs, and more

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 23H2 Beta channel Insiders. The new build, 22635.5015, under KB5052089, fixes several bugs including in the File Explorer, the Start Menu, and OneDrive, among other places.

The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Input] We are trying out a new experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar. With this new system tray icon, you can easily express yourself by using emojis, GIFs, Kaomoji etc. across all apps and surfaces in Windows in addition to using the WIN + . keyboard shortcut which is also now shown on the emoji and more panel. This new system tray icon for the emoji and more panel shows can be changed by right-clicking on the icon to go to taskbar settings page. The new system tray icon for the emoji and more panel highlighted with a red box. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Building on our commitment to improve File Explorer accessibility, this release adds more text scaling support in various warning and error message dialogs for text scaling (via Settings > Accessibility > Text size).

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer Home to crash for some Insiders in the previous flight. [Windowing] Fixed an issue where the Snap Bar at the top of the screen was unexpectedly showing corners on the side closest to the screen. [Settings] Fixed an issue where the storage count in Settings > System > About wasn’t correct in some cases. [Other] Fixed an issue for Insiders using the ability to resume OneDrive files, which could result in your mouse frequently showing a spinning icon. Known issues [Start menu] The following are known issues for Windows Insiders with the new grid and category views on the All” page in the Start menu: There’s sometimes a delay in app icons showing in grid and category views after installing an app.

When right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

Windows Tools related apps are broken out into folders instead of being in one single app. [File Explorer] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also impact the other title bar buttons. Snipping Tool Update (version 11.2501.7.0) We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels (in addition to the Canary and Dev Channels already) that introduces trim! With trim, you can adjust the start and end times of your screen recordings to cut out any unnecessary video snippets from your video. New trim capability for screen recordings in Snipping Tool. To get started, record a new screen recording with Snipping Tool. Open the recording in the app and select the new Trim button at the top of the window to enter the trim feature. Use the grabbers to move and select new timepoints for the start and end times of your screen recording. Press the Apply or Cancel button to save or discard your changes. You can also re-enter trim to undo or adjust any trimmed portions. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.