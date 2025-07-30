Windows 11 gets desktop wallpaper fixes, centered Settings search, and more in build 27913

Microsoft is rolling out a new Canary build to Windows Insiders, offering them a new batch of general fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Settings app (the search box is now centered), desktop backgrounds, audio, and more. Build 27913 is here with the following changes:

[ General ] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

] [ Settings ] The search box in Settings will now be located at the top center to deliver a more consistent and better search experience.

] [ General ] Fixed an issue where the Windows Vista boot sound was unexpectedly being used instead of the Windows 11 boot sound.

] [ Desktop background ] Did some underlying work to help address issues which could result in the desktop background unexpectedly becoming black rather than displaying the expected wallpaper image. If you continue experiencing issues, please don’t hesitate to report them in the Feedback Hub under Desktop Environment > Background and Wallpaper.

] [Settings] Fixed an issue in the latest builds which could cause Settings to crash when interacting with the options under Settings > System > Power & Battery. Fixed an underlying issue where some of the apostrophes across text in Settings and settings-related dialogs were not displaying correctly and were showing random characters.

[ Audio ] Fixed an issue which could result in audio not working a few seconds after casting to a TV.

] [ Other ] Fixed an issue in the latest builds causing a small number of Insiders to experience repeated bugchecks with KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE after upgrading. This may occur when connecting to VPN. Fixed an underlying issue which could result in acrylic in certain apps unexpectedly being transparent. Made another fix for the issue causing Group Policy Editor to not display correctly in certain languages (like Chinese), showing large blank areas.

]

Here is the list of known bugs:

[ General ] [IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. [NEW] The progress wheel may show as a rectangle glyph instead of rendering correctly when upgrading to this build.

]

