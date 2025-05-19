Windows 11 gets more AI stuff, new shortcuts, HDR improvements, and more in build 26100.4188

Right after dropping a massive portion of announcements at the Build 2025 developer conference, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Release Preview build 26100.4188 (KB5058499). It previews what is coming soon as an optional non-security update for all Windows 11 users.

Build 26100.4188 packs quite a lot of new stuff. Microsoft is now rolling out more Click to Do features to Copilot+ PC users with Intel and AMD-powered processors. You can now use Win + Q to select a portion of text and then pick actions like Summarize, Create a bulleted list, or Rewrite. You can also highlight a text or image and ask Copilot something about it. Plus, Click to Do now supports text actions in Spanish and French.

Other Copilot additions include the ability to invoke Copilot with the Win + C shortcut and pick what happens when you press it or the Copilot key. Also, Release Preview users can now try Press to Talk by holding the Copilot / Win + C keys. Finally, you can now type a setting you want to change into the search bar in the Settings app using natural voice, like "change my theme" or "about my PC" with no need to remember the exact setting name.

For non-Copilot+ PC users, Microsoft is rolling out improved HDR settings and the ability to stream HDR even if HDR is turned off. Plus, you can toggle Dolby Vision independently of HDR. More mouse settings made their way from the Control Panel to the Settings app, and Voice Typing now lets you turn on or off the profanity filter. Speaking of Settings, there is a new FAQ section with answers on common hardware and performance questions.

Finally, the Windows Share UI now has a built-in image editor, and you can share a local file from File Explorer with a new tray that appears at the top of the screen when you drag a file.

Fixes in build 26100.4188 include the following:

[ Audio ] Fixed: The startup sound may not play on boot, although it is enabled.

] Fixed: Certain USB devices may become disconnected after sleep, until you reboot your PC. [ Input ] Fixed: Voice typing won’t start from the touch keyboard when using the Chinese (Simplified) narrow layout. Fixed: When using the Symbols section of the touch keyboard, pressing the key to change pages may unexpectedly insert a character into password fields. Fixed: Typing in some apps may stop working after disconnecting from a remote desktop session.

] [ JPG ] Fixed: When using CopyPixels the pixels may be unexpectedly inverted in certain cases.

Note that everything above is rolling out gradually to Windows Insiders, so the system might take some time to receive all the changes. Here is what is available right here and right now:

[ BitLocker ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where devices with BitLocker on removable drives could encounter a blue screen error after resuming from sleep or hybrid-booting.

You can find the official announcement with the complete changelog here.