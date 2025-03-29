Samsung could overtake Apple in launching phones with 2nm chips, reports suggest

Apple A18 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips used in the flagship iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 series are made using a 3nm process. While previous reports suggested that Apple might be the first company to launch a phone with a 2nm chipset, a new report sheds light on Samsung's efforts to bring 2nm chips to its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup sooner than any other competitor.

According to a new report by SamMobile, Samsung Foundry has made significant progress with its 2nm fabrication process, potentially paving the way for the firm to launch the Exynos 2600 chipset at 2nm.

Samsung previously ditched Exynos chips from the Galaxy S25 lineup due to performance issues, poor yields, and the superiority of the latest Qualcomm chipset. However, Exynos-branded chips might come back with the Galaxy S26 devices, which are due to be unveiled in early 2026.

Samsung Foundry struggled in 2024, and even Korean outlets reported that the company has slashed investment in this division by more than half, allocating only KRW 5 trillion (roughly USD 3.5 billion) to the Foundry business in 2025. Moreover, the tipster @Jukanlosreve on X also said Samsung might consider outsourcing Exynos chip manufacturing to TSMC.

However, Samsung is not alone in this race. Apple's renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already said the company will launch the iPhone 18 series with 2nm chips in the second half of 2026. According to Kuo, TSMC's trial yields have reached a significant rate and are constantly improving.

Qualcomm is also catching up with Samsung and Apple. The tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo said Qualcomm has started working on its next-generation flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3, with TSMC's 2nm process, and it could launch in 2026 for Android flagship phones. If Samsung fails to deliver the Exynos 2600 chipset at 2nm, it will certainly use Qualcomm 2nm chips for the Galaxy S26 series.