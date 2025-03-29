AMD reportedly preparing Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000G APUs for Q4 2025

AMD is said to be preparing to launch its replacement for the Ryzen 8000G desktop APU series, with the Ryzen 9000G series planned for release during the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on information provided by leaker HXL, the new APUs will use AMD's Strix Point silicon, which should offer substantial improvements over the Phoenix-based Ryzen 8000G processors.

The Ryzen 9000G lineup would likely ship with AMD's latest Zen 5 CPU cores, a significant step up from the Zen 4 cores of the Ryzen 8000G lineup. The rumored platform for the new APUs is said to be Strix Point, which supports a hybrid core design with up to 12 cores—four high-performance Zen 5 cores and eight efficient Zen 5c cores.

As part of the CPU upgrade, the Ryzen 9000G series is also expected to feature a more powerful integrated graphics solution based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture. The top-end Strix Point variant reportedly comes with a 16 compute unit (CU) GPU, potentially delivering a boost in gaming performance over the 12 CU RDNA 3 iGPU that's found in current Ryzen 8000G processors.

Also, the new APUs are said to feature an AI-focused XDNA 2 neural processing unit (NPU) with the ability to deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI capability. This can pave the way for the first "Copilot+ PC" certified desktop products with the utilization of AMD's on-chip AI capabilities.

It should be added that the Ryzen 9000G line is to be among the last Zen 5-based products from AMD since the company will allegedly switch to its Zen 6 architecture in 2026.

In addition to the Ryzen 9000G APUs, HXL also mentions that AMD may release a Ryzen 9000F line of budget-oriented desktop processors that do not contain integrated graphics. These SKUs would be in demand among price-sensitive PC builders as well as pre-built system vendors.

Source: HXL from X