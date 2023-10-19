Windows 11 Insider Beta Build 22635.2486 changes Xbox Game Bar to just Game Bar and more

Microsoft has just released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program for people who are signed up to get builds in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.2486 (KB5031459) and includes a couple of minor changes, plus two bug fixes. It also removed an "improvement" from a previous release due to some bugs that were discovered.

Keep in mind Microsoft changed the way they have recently changed how it releases Beta Channel preview builds Instead of releasing two separate builds with their own build numbers at the same time., Microsoft is now allowing users who want new features to be gradually added to click on a new toggle and turn it off.

Having said that, Microsoft says that with this release there are "no new features or improvements rolling out specifically for Insiders who have turned on the toggle."

Here is the chaneglog for build 22635.2486:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Start menu] Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label.

The Xbox Game Bar will now show as just Game Bar under the Start menu and also under Settings > System > Apps > Installed apps. This change will come through a Game Bar update via the Microsoft Store. [Casting] The improved screen casting experience introduced with Build 22631.2129 has been temporarily disabled to fix some bugs. We plan to re-enable this in a future Beta Channel flight. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel Fixed an issue causing Start menu to crash on launch if the display language was set to Czech or Slovak.

Fixed an issue where the search icon in the taskbar wasn’t appearing correctly for people using search icon and label.

You can check out the full blog post for this Beta Channel Windows 11 release here.