Windows 11 Insider Beta build 22635.2419 will be available for all Insiders via new method

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The build number is 22635.2419 (KB5031463).

You may have noticed there is not a separate build for Beta Channel Insiders that don't have the latest features. That's because Microsoft is ditching that method in favor of just one build for all Beta Channel users. Instead, Beta Channel Insiders who would rather have new features gradually added will get a new toggle. Microsoft states:

Instead, we will be enabling new features via Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) technology to Insiders in the Beta Channel on Build 22635, the revision number incremented with each weekly update (the .2419 is the revision number for example with today’s flight and this is what will increment with future flights). It should not be assumed that this build number will be used beyond the Beta Channel. For Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle (shown in the image below) to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready. Going forward, we will document changes in Beta Channel builds in two buckets: new features, improvements, and fixes that are being gradually rolled out for Insiders who have turned ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available and then new features, improvements, and fixes gradually rolling out to everyone in the Beta Channel. Please note that for today’s flight to the Beta Channel, there are no new features or improvements rolling out specifically for Insiders who have turned on the toggle.

Here's the changelog for the new Beta Insider build

New features gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel Windows Ink Improvements In Build 22631.2271, the new Windows Ink experience allowing users to ink directly onto edit fields was disabled in the Beta Channel to allow for additional bug fixes. Today, we are re-enabling this feature with an update that includes a number of fixes and we are excited for you to try it out. As before, the experience supports English (U.S.) only and can be managed via Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen & Windows Ink under “Shell Handwriting”. Use your pen to handwrite anywhere you can type in Windows such as the search box in Settings. [We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Input and Language > Pen input. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Copilot in Windows**] Copilot in Windows now shows the new icon on the taskbar. New Copilot in Windows icon on the taskbar. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel Fixed an issue where explorer.exe was crashing for Insiders in the previous flight when you tried to open File Explorer by using Open File Location in an app.

This update addresses an issue that causes delays when you sign in. This occurs when a tablet pen is connected to your device.

This update addresses an issue that affects iCloud Calendar and Contacts. Outlooks fails to properly sync them when you use the iCloud for Windows app. To resume syncing, follow the steps in this Apple Support article.

You can find the full blog post here.