Windows 11 Subsystem for Android updated with graphics improvements and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 Subsystem for Android update for October 2023 for all members of the Windows Insider Program. The new 2309.40000.8.0 update includes graphics improvements, allows .cer files to be shared to Android and more. At the moment there is no word on when the Windows 11 Subsystem for Android will be updated to include the latest Android 14 version.

Here is the changelog:

What’s New

Giving feedback

If you are having issues with Windows Subsystem for Android™ – please file feedback via Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android™. For more information about troubleshooting and submitting feedback: Troubleshooting and FAQ for mobile apps on Windows. If you’re a developer, please give feedback at our Github site.

You can check out the full blog post here.

This is almost the same version that was released a few weeks ago for people signed up for the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program, with the exception that the "Updated Chromium WebView to version 117" feature is not available in this build.

If you would rather get the Preview versions of these Android Subsystem builds, you can sign up for the WSA Preview Program from the Microsoft Learn website. Before proceeding, ensure your computer meets device requirements that include a minimum of 8GB of RAM, a solid-state drive, and Virtual Machine Platform support.

Although there are unofficial hacks that let you run Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 10, the program is officially supported only on Windows 11.

