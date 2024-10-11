Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4367 (KB5044373) adds new sharing features

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program who are signed up for Beta Channel releases. The latest build number is 22635.4367, under KB5044373. This looks to be a pretty minor build release with one new feature related to sharing directly to apps and a number of bug fixes.

Microsoft also mentions that there are a small number of "general improvements and fixes" but does not offer any specific details on these changes made to this latest Beta Channel build.

Here is the changelog for Windows 11 Beta Channel Insider build 22635.4367:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Windows Share] We are adding the ability to share directly to apps that support sharing in Windows when right-clicking on local files in File Explorer or the desktop. Share with apps directly through the context menu in File Explorer or on the desktop. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] Fixed an issue that was leading to some Insiders potentially seeing unexpected amount of spacing between items in the Start menu all apps list. [Live captions] Fixed an issue causing live captions to crash on launch for some Insiders in the last 2 builds. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where if you had multiple windows open for an app on your taskbar, pressing WIN + multiple times wasn’t cycling between the windows, for example, pressing WIN + 1. Fixed an issue for uncombined taskbar users, where app icons were unexpectedly showing instead of the window’s icon next to the window name.

You can check out the full blog post here.