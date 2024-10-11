Windows 11 Dev build 26120.2122 is out with taskbar thumbnail improvements and more

Microsoft is finishing this week with two new builds in the Beta and Dev channels. The latter got build 26120.2122 (KB5044374) with a few improvements to the taskbar and system tray, Task Manager, windowing, and more.

Here is the changelog:﻿

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Taskbar & System Tray] We’ve updated the previews that show when you mouse-over/hover over apps on the taskbar. We have also improved the animations for when these previews show on the taskbar based on Insider feedback. [Task Manager] We’ve updated the design of the Disconnect and Logoff dialogs in Task Manager to now support dark mode and text scaling.

In the Performance section we now label listed disks with their type. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [Windowing] Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the screen to go black for a few seconds for some people when using ALT + Tab.

Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel [General] Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see error 0x800f0825 when trying to install the latest Dev Channel builds. [Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues:

[Remote Desktop Gateway Service] Fixed: The service stops responding. This occurs when a service uses remote procedure calls (RPC) over HTTP. Because of this, the clients that are using the service disconnect.

Known issues in build 26120.2122 include the following:

[General] This build may fail to install with error 0x800f0983. If you see this error, please try to install it again, as it should work on retry. If it stays on 0%, please be patient – it should proceed. [Start menu] If you click or tap on a letter on Start menu’s All apps list, the All apps list may break. If you encounter this issue, please try rebooting or restarting explorer.exe to fix it. [Live captions] [NEW] After installing this build, live captions may crash if you try to use it.

If you want, you can find the announcement blog post by clicking this link.