Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel Build 26010 adds a way to undock Copilot and more

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program in the Canary Channel. The new build number is 26010. Among other things, it adds a way to undock Copilot in Windows.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements

[General]

The Tips app is removed after updating to Build 26002 and higher. The Tips app is deprecated.

[Copilot in Windows]

We are trying out the ability to “undock” Copilot in Windows with Windows Insiders. Just click the new icon to unpin the Copilot panel at the top right in the header. While undocked, Copilot can appear above or below other apps in Windows while maintaining its fixed position on the desktop. This allows users to access Copilot while minimizing disruption to other user activities. Additionally, can resize the Copilot window for a more comfortable experience. Simply click-and-drag the edge of the Copilot window to adjust the width to your needs.

[Taskbar & System Tray]

After trying out a scrollable view of quick settings with some Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel starting with Build 25967, we’re beginning to roll this out again with some slight refinements. This new scrolling view of quick actions allows you to rearrange the set of quick settings and provides better usability and discoverability for the user.

A scrollable view of quick settings.

[Task Manager]

The Task Manager settings page now has Mica material.

[Settings]

Optional features previously listed under Settings > Apps has moved to its own page under Settings > System.

Fixes for known issues

Fixed an issue which was causing the restart button to be missing in Settings > Windows Update, or for that settings page to not load at all with the previous flight. If you are on Build 26002 and encounter this trying to upgrade to Build 26010, you can reboot by clicking the Windows Update icon in the system tray or open Start and reboot from the power button there.

Fixed an issue where attempting to rebooting into safe mode would hang on the boot logo.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience an increase in bugchecks in the last two flights.

Fixed a high hitting taskhostw.exe crash in the last flight which some Insiders were seeing on their PCs.

Made some improvements to help address an issue where the background could be seen jumping when switching between desktops.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to revert to the previous design and opening the context menu to crash explorer.exe for some Insiders.

Known issues

[General]

[REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

[NEW] We’re investigating an issue where keyboard shortcuts are not working on the desktop – including using the delete key to delete files off of your desktop, CTRL key combos to take action on desktop icons, or using ALT + F4 on the desktop to open the shutdown dialog. As a workaround for the former, please use the Desktop folder within File Explorer.

[NEW] We’re investigating an issue where opening the print queue is showing a messaging saying it can’t find the app.

[Widgets]

[NEW] The Microsoft 365, Outlook Calendar, and To Do widgets get stuck in an error state when the Microsoft Start feed is disabled.

[NEW] You may experience a loading delay when the Microsoft Start feed is reenabled.

[NEW] Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

[NEW] The Widgets Board should automatically close and reopen when enabling or disabling feeds.

[NEW] Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

[NEW] Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

The new Canary Channel build also has the new widget settings experience that was added to the latest Beta Channel build update earlier this week. The full blog post can be seen here.