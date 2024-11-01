Windows 11 is getting more popular, climbs over 35.5% market share

Windows 10, still the most popular desktop operating system, is less than one year from its end of mainstream support. Microsoft understands that not every user can upgrade to Windows 11 right now, so it will let consumers get an extra year of support for just $30. However, with the death of Windows 10 looming over the horizon, more users are jumping to Windows 11.

According to the latest data from Statcounter, Windows 11 is getting more and more popular, with its adoption rate accelerating quite notably. In October 2024, Microsoft's now-three-year-old OS increased its market share by 2.13 points and reached 35.55%, another all-time high. For reference, one year ago, Windows 11 was at 26.17% with very small changes month-over-month and even losing user base at some point.

As Windows 11 grows, Windows 10 proportionally loses its market share. Now, the operating system is close to crossing the 60% mark for the first time since September 2019. Statcounter says about 60.95% of all Windows users run Windows 10.

You can compare the growth of Windows 10 with Windows 11 from their respective launch dates on the chart below:

Here is what the Windows market currently looks like:

Windows 10 - 60.95% (-1.8 points) Windows 11 - 35.55% (+2.13 points) Windows 7 - 2.62% (-0.22 points) Windows 8.1 - 0.31% (-0.05 points) Windows XP - 0.28% (-0.06 points)

As for the overall OS market, which also includes Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux, Windows is the second most popular operating system. It holds 26.83%, with a 0.13 points increase in October 2024.

Android - 44.62% (-0.54 points) Windows - 26.83% (+0.13 points) iOS - 18.49% (+0.37 points) macOS - 5.67% (+0.06 points) Unknown - 1.77% (+0.07 points)

Keep in mind that Statcounter's data is not 100% correct. More information about how the service gathers information is available in the official FAQ.