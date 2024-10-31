Microsoft extends Windows 10 life for consumers, if they pay $30

Windows 10 is about to reach its end of life in less than a year, and with its overwhelming market share, Microsoft has a tough task of keeping hundreds of millions of PCs safe and updated. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that the Extended Security Updates program will be offered for regular consumers for the first time. Now, Microsoft has revealed how much it will cost to continue receiving Windows 10 updates after October 14, 2025.

Today, Microsoft announced that the Extended Security Updates program for regular users will cost $30. It will grant users an extra year of cumulative updates, giving them more time to plan a transition to Windows 11. Interestingly, the program provides much more time for commercial customers, with organizations being able to stay on Windows 10 for up to three years before Microsoft pulls the plug.

It is worth noting that the Extended Security Updates program only grants access to security patches and fixes, so do not expect new features and major changes during that period. However, with eleven months of mainstream support ahead, Microsoft is still adding some interesting changes to Windows 10, such as the new Account Manager or the upcoming "About" section redesign.

It is not surprising that Microsoft has limited the ESU program to just one year for consumers (some are highly skeptical about this idea). With Windows 10 outperforming Windows 11 2-by-1, the company wants more users to upgrade to its latest operating system. In the announcement blog post, Microsoft listed several reasons why you should consider upgrading to Windows 11.

Besides better security, Windows 11 features better multitasking and productivity features, more advanced accessibility, improved energy efficiency, faster Windows updates, gaming improvements, AI features on compatible hardware, and more.

Of course, none of that matters if your computer does not support Windows 11 and you cannot buy a new one at the moment. Therefore, you can pay Microsoft $30 for an extra year of Windows 10 support, use third-party patching solutions like 0patch, or use unofficial methods to update to Windows 11.

If you are a Windows 10 user and you do not want to upgrade to Windows 11, what do you plan to do after October 14, 2025? Do you plan to pay Microsoft $30 for 12 more months of security updates?