Windows 11 (KB5048667, KB5048685) December 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5048667, while the 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5048685. You will be on build versions 26100.2605, 22631.4602, and, 22621.4602 respectively, after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
24H2
Highlights
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5046740 (released November 21, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the December 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5049685)- 26100.2592
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows.
|
Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com
23H2 and 22H2
Highlights
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
Windows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
No additional issues are documented for this release.Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5046732 (released November 21, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the December 2024 Security Update.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5046729) - 22621.4539 and 22631.4539
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
Following the installation of the October 2024 security update, some customers report that the OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) service fails to start, preventing SSH connections. The service fails with no detailed logging, and manual intervention is required to run the sshd.exe process.
This issue is affecting both enterprise, IOT, and education customers, with a limited number of devices impacted. Microsoft is investigating whether consumer customers using Home or Pro editions of Windows are affected.
|
Customers can temporarily resolve the issue by updating permissions (ACLs) on the affected directories. Follow these steps:
Microsoft is actively investigating the issue and will provide a resolution in an upcoming Windows update. Further communications will be provided when a resolution or additional workarounds are available.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the update for 24H2 here (but check the install instructions here as it's more complex, go to the Catalog tab at the bottom of the page), and 23H2 and 22H2 here.
