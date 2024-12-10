Windows 11 (KB5048667, KB5048685) December 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5048667, while the 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5048685. You will be on build versions 26100.2605, 22631.4602, and, 22621.4602 respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5046740 (released November 21, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the December 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5049685)- 26100.2592

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.